Home technology helps you adjust to time, weather changes

Now that the time and weather changes are upon us, we’re arriving home to a darker, colder house. But the latest smart home technology and a strong internet connection can help families better adjust to daylight savings time and the winter months.

SMART LIGHTS

No one likes to come home to a dark house, and these days it’s getting dark before leaving the office or practice after school. But you don’t have to waste energy or money leaving the living room or porch light on all day to feel safer and keep away would-be burglars. With automation features like those offered through Cox Homelife, you can turn individual lights on and off in your home using your smartphone or tablet, so you can set automatic lighting timers if you want to turn the porch or living room light on before arriving home. As for that four-legged family member – Cox Homelife’s lighting control function means your pet doesn’t have to be in the dark if you’re getting home later than expected

SMART THERMOSTATS

Did you forget to turn off the heating before you left for work? Or maybe you want the house to be nice and toasty when you get home at night. Cox Homelife features programmable thermostats that allow you to remotely turn the heat and air in your home up and down and on and off so that you have the perfect temperature all winter long.

HOME CAMERAS

Daylight savings means the kids may be home by themselves when it’s already dark. Home security brings piece of mind to families, and the latest offerings in home monitoring through Cox Homelife give you the ability to keep an eye on your home even if you’re not there. Set up cameras to have an exterior or interior view, and you can monitor your home from your smartphone or tablet. And only you or someone you authorize have access to the video. Learn more about smart home security and automation at cox.com/homelife.

SMART LOCKS

Roughly 30% of burglars enter a home through an unlocked door, and about 34% enter through the front door. And the hours between noon and 4 p.m. are prime time for burglars. Don’t make it easy for them. Make sure you locked the door when you left the house using a smart lock that will allow you to remotely control the doors to your home from your smartphone. And they can do so much more. Smart lock features through Cox Homelife include voice commands, customized chimes to recognize certain visitors or family members, activity logs, and integration with other smart devices in the home. You can also set up special codes for house sitters, dog walkers, and even deliveries to keep those porch pirates away.

NEXT GENERATION INTERNET CONNECTION

Just as important as the smart home technology you select is the internet service you choose. To get the optimal experience from your smart home devices and technology, make sure you have the right internet speeds for your household. Cox Gigablast offers next generation gigabit internet speed (1 gigabit is equivalent to 1,000 megabits per second) and can connect dozens of smart devices in the home simultaneously.

When it comes to smart home technology, Cox offers a variety of internet speeds to fit the individual household need. Go to www.cox.com to find the internet speed and home automation services that are right for your home.