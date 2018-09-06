Home Depot leads renovation at sober living facility

The Home Depot Foundation partnered with North County Sober Living of Vista to pitch in with renovations for its veterans’ transitional living facility in North County. On Aug. 21, more than 75 Team Depot volunteer members revitalized the home into a more functional space for veterans.

The Home Depot Foundation gifted $25,000 for this project.

North County Sober Living director Lisa Mueller said the organization is a nonprofit transitional living facility. Since its inception in 2006, it has had several facilities.

“We work with men and women who have been impacted by substance abuse, mental illness and homelessness,” she said. “We provide safe housing, recovery services, community connections for mental health, a continuum of care and med management. Our goal is to try to harness as many resources for them, so that they can re-establish their lives, become self-supporting and independent and move on to support themselves moving forward.”

While keeping the anonymity of the clientele, Mueller said the transitional facility that the Home Depot Foundation championed is located on South Melrose and caters to veterans. Mueller wants people to know that since North County Sober Living was founded, veterans have experienced greater need.

“Our goal is to meet the needs of our community, and that has been one, especially being as close as we are to the military bases that we have here,” Mueller said.

This particular transitional housing is a 29-bed facility at nearly 5,000 square feet.

Mueller went on to say the Home Depot Foundation has been amazing.

Before the Aug. 21 event, a construction crew completed exterior renovations to address dry rot and wear and tear, which was completed by an outside contractor. Home Depot paid for all the materials for the siding and trim. That portion of the project started a few weeks ago.

On event day, Team Depot installed new flooring, window coverings, a ceiling fan, painted specific areas of the home, assembled furniture, and did some landscaping for curb appeal.

“We had Team Depot for one of those magical one-day renovations,” she said.

Mueller explained that when the foundation offered to help out, it came as a complete surprise. North County Sober Living was preparing for a fundraiser and went to Home Depot Store 0679 located on College Boulevard and West Vista Way in Oceanside. They were hoping to get some gift cards.

“When we were talking with their store manager about gift card opportunities, they were so excited about what we did, that they had introduced us to their grant program,” she said.

And that’s how it all started.

North County Sober Living got word they were granted a month ago, and the process has been a fluid one, Mueller said.

Yolanda McCullough, specialty manager at Home Depot Store 0679, said she has personally been part of these projects ever since she started with the company.

“It’s always been a passion of mine to be able to help out our veterans,” she said. “In this case, a sober living home where they can rebuild their lives. I just want to thank everybody who will be coming out — they are taking time out of their busy lives as well to help our veterans.”

Mueller describes The Home Depot Foundation experience as an amazing one where the corporate and local community volunteers join together for a cause. For many, it’s their day off, and they are giving back.

“Being involved in a nonprofit is about being of service to others — it’s really great to see other people in our local community that are just willing to go help without expecting anything in return,” Mueller said. “We’re super grateful.”