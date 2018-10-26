“Holli”day…Anyday! and The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe raise breast cancer awareness and funds

RANCHO SANTA FE — The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe was the perfect backdrop for the Oct. 18 fundraiser Paws 4a Cause, to benefit Breast Cancer Angels. The Inn donated the venue and appetizers while “Holli”day…Anyday!, led by Ranch resident, Holli Lienau, hosted the pet-friendly happy hour soiree. Proceeds from the event went to San Diegans needing financial assistance while undergoing breast cancer treatments.

Pet parents enjoyed complimentary hors d’oeuvres prepared by The Inn’s Morada Restaurant and the signature cocktail, “Angel-Tini,” featuring Tito’s Vodka.

Specialty vendors such as J McLaughlin, Foxy Treats for pets, and North County PEMS were on hand and donated a percentage of their sales to help Breast Cancer Angels.

More than 75 guests and their four-legged children attended the soiree.