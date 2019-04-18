Hit the Road: Best hand-held travel guides to explore the world

Online apps, guides and information have become great resources for travelers everywhere, but sometimes cellphone connections or Wi-Fi just aren’t available.

That’s when old-fashioned maps and the printed page comes to the rescue.

Think about taking these three tangible travel guides on your next journey — or even as primary references.

Camper’s guide to California

Caves and lava tubes. Rodeos. Blossom Trails. Victorian cottages. Haunted man-sions.

Not the usual list of sights that come to mind when talking about traveling throughout California and parts of Nevada, but information on these gems and more can be found in the free 2019 edition of “Camp-California: The Camper’s Guide to California.”

The all-color, 92-page guide is available at any California Welcome Center, including in Oceanside at 928 N. Coast Highway.

“We’re now taking the approach of creating an annual magazine focusing on unique aspects of California like our cave system,” says Dyana Kelley, incoming CEO of the California Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds. “The idea is to make the guide (usable) year after year.”

All-in-one travel guide to ‘Game of Thrones’ country

Attention “Game of Thrones” fans.

Ever fantasized about visiting the sites where this popular, eight-season HBO se-ries was filmed? Rough Guides has a travel book to get you there. Its publication coincides with the series’ final season.

“Rough Guide to Croatia” characterizes the country as “the point at which the so-ber Central European virtues of hard work and order collide with the spontaneity, vivacity and taste for good things in life that characterize the countries of southern Europe … ”

For the truly avid fan, there is a Game of Thrones tour.

Easy-fold, durable maps

Local mapmaker Maxine Hesse knows what it takes to make the perfect map: du-rability, foldability and lots of helpful information about the destination.

Global Graphics has been producing these colorful, informative, waterproof, easily-foldable maps for 50-plus years.

“Our data is based on several sources, including field research to ensure that they are up-to-date,” says Hesse, who grew up in San Diego and lives in Encinitas.

As for wine-country maps, “We publish updated maps every two years because wineries change.”

The Napa-Sonoma map is the most popular; a Route 66 map holds second place.

“Our maps provide quick access, are super-convenient and fairly indestructible,” Hesse says. To see the complete line of maps and pocket-sized guidebooks, visit www.mapbiz.net.

