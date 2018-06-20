Historic Home Tour Slated for July 14

RANCHO SANTA FE — It’s that time of year again when the Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society is putting the finishing touches on its annual historic home tour in the Covenant. This year, it is partnering with the Women in Architecture Palomar Chapter of the American Institute of Architects. On July 14, attendees of the home tour will visit six homes that are described as vintage in addition to a property designed by the renowned Lilian Rice.

According to Sharon Alix, the executive director of the Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society, those taking part in the tour will view six vintage homes and one Lilian Rice Row House, which is now a commercial property.

The other five homes have not been publicly identified but will range from Spanish haciendas, to pueblos and more. Alix thanked the homeowners who were generous enough to open their homes on this special day.

The ticket price is $50 per person. Ticket prices for Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society members are $45 each. Advanced ticket purchase is required to take part in the tour.

The Women in Architecture worked directly with the homeowners for the July tour.

On home tour day, buses will transport attendees to their destinations. Alix said attendees are both repeat guests of this annual event from in the area and out of town.

On a personal level, Alix said she enjoys the home tours.

“I love to see how residents are preserving the older homes in such a glamorous way. They make them suit their lifestyle, but they are not damaging the older home,” Alix said.

She said add-ons are completed in such a specialized way that the original home’s integrity remains preserved. The historic relevance of the house is still intact.

Alix said before the event she gets to preview the properties on the home tour, which is always a treat. For those thinking about taking part in the home tour, but have yet to make a reservation, Alix said to consider doing it sooner rather than later.

Tickets are limited because these are private residences and homeowners only want a certain number of guests in their home for the tour.

Alix anticipates that the tour will take at least two hours to complete. While the homes are five to eight minutes away from one another, the larger homes in the 8,000 square footage range will take more time to tour.

“And some of the smaller homes have tremendous gardens,” she said. “There is a lot to see.”

Alix said the home tour registration begins at 11 a.m., giving ticketholders an early to start to enjoy the day in the Covenant, such as lunch at the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Following lunch, the tour buses will be ready to motor on.

To learn more about the Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society Annual Home Tour or to register, visit www.rsfhs.org/shop or call (858) 756-9291.