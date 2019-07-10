Hero Dog gives lifesaving treatment for orphan pup

Above, orphan puppy Trip, receives life-saving blood transfusion thanks to superhero Labrador Sporty.

RANCHO SANTA FE — It has often been said that our pets can be “lifesavers.” A crucial medical procedure at Helen Woodward Animal Center proved that furry friends can be lifesavers to each other, as well.

Last week, a two-month-old cattledog-blend pup named Trip arrived at the Center from a local rescue partner. Only days later, Center veterinarians became concerned when Trip appeared lethargic, pale and tested anemic. Despite providing Trip with fluids and supplements, Trip’s health continued to decline rapidly. Center vets knew that immediate action would be required to save him. Trip needed a blood transfusion and though the blood was available at a local facility, the delivery travel time was simply too risky. Trip needed a hero.

As edge-of-your-seat emotional as any movie, a Center veterinarian assistant suggested her rescue dog, Sporty, who was on site. Sporty, a 13-year-old black lab, had found his own hero when he was rescued from Taiwan. Returning the favor by being a hero to another orphan pup in need seemed natural. Center veterinarians performed the urgent procedure to transfuse Sporty’s blood into Trip, saving his life. The treatment was an instant success, Trip’s color and alertness started to come back almost instantly.

While still recovering, Trip is showing his tail-wagging enthusiasm and zest for life. He will remain on medical watch until he is fully healed and ready to find his forever home.