Helping to make your home smarter in 2019

With smart home adoption on the rise, more and more people are looking to join the connected home lifestyle, and smart home devices such as virtual assistants were popular gifts during the holidays.

If you’re ready to make your home smarter in 2019, here are some devices and services to consider.

A home speaker that doubles as a virtual assistant. Current models can answer questions, turn on lights, play video, access virtual assistants like Siri or Alexa, share weather and news updates, act as a timer, and play music on demand. Some models even help you shop online.

Replace existing light bulbs with energy efficient bulbs that can be controlled remotely with a few taps on your smartphone or tablet. Cox Homelife has an automation feature to control indoor and outdoor lights, bringing you and your family (and your pet) peace of mind while you're away from home, as well as saving energy and money. Smart bulbs can even be used as a night light in a child's room – one Cox Homelife customer uses a smart bulb in a floor lamp in her daughter's room and has it set to change automatically through the night.

Roughly 30% of burglars enter a home through an unlocked door, andabout 34% enter through the front door. Smart locks can help you make sure you locked the door when you left the house.A smart lock allows you to remotely control the doors to your home from your smartphone, but they can do so much more. Smart lock features through Cox Homelife include voice commands, customized chimes to recognize certain visitors or family members, activity logs, and integration with other smart devices in the home. You can even set up special codes for house sitters, dog walkers, and deliveries.

There are many options to watch TV and stream content online, and Cox's Contour TV service brings smart search options, Netflix and YouTube Kids integration, a voice-controlled remote, and cool apps together into one service that is easy to navigate. Speak into the remote to find the programming you want to watch – use a famous movie quote ("Hasta la vista, baby" brings up "Terminator 2"), the title of a show, a genre, or the name of an actor. You can even say "free movies" and available titles in the On Demand library will pop up.

When it comes to smart home technology, Cox offers a variety of internet speeds and services to fit the individual household need. Take a short quiz on the speed advisor at www.cox.com to determine which speed is right for your smart home.