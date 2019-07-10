Help NCAACP help students and fill a backpack

OCEANSIDE — The North San Diego County NAACP Branch will be conducting its annual Back-To-School/Stay-In-School Rally (BTS/SIS) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at Mira Costa College Oceanside Campus, 1 Barnard Drive.

The group is asking for donations in the form of school supplies. The goal of the 2019 BTS/SIS Rally is to distribute 600 backpacks equipped with school supplies for students kindergarten through 12th grade. This is an annual event that The NSDC NAACP hosts with support from Mira Costa College and several local churches and civic organizations.

Each backpack will contain pocket folders, spiral notebooks, loose-leaf paper, composition books, No. 2 pencils and sharpeners, glue sticks, crayons, markers, colored pencils, pens, a pencil pouch, index cards, scissors, tissue packs, calculators, highlighters and a ruler. NSDC NAACP is looking for businesses, organizations and churches that would be interested in donating supplies. They can coordinate with the group via e-mail at nsdcnaacp@gmail.com. Monetary donations (check/money order only) are also accepted and can be mailed to:

NSDC NAACP

(Attn: Branch Secretary)

P.O. Box 5786

Oceanside, CA 92052-5786

Parents desiring to receive a backpack can pre-register to ensure that the child receives a backpack and to avoid having to stand in line the day of the event. However, the child must be present to receive backpack. For more details and to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/2019-back-to-school-stay-in-school-rally-backpack-giveaway-registration-64537813337.