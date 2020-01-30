Help create Oceanside’s stained-glass mural

OCEANSIDE — MainStreet Oceanside will host the third public art mural of the Art That Excites program, to be installed next door to the MainStreet office at 615 Mission Ave.

The mural’s creator, local stained glass artist and mosaicist Don Myers, will lead a series of free Community Glass Mosaic Workshops to assemble the mural. Sponsored by Oceanside Glass & Tile and open to all, the first workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29, next to Don Myers Stained Glass at 1025 S. Coast Highway.

Through a partnership with property owner Larry Hatter and business owner Greg Ferrell, the 12-by-13-foot glass mosaic mural will be located on the ConeHead Investments building’s east wall on Ditmar Street facing Main Street Oceanside.

“We are excited to partner with MainStreet Oceanside and Don Myers to supply our wonderful selection of glass for Art That Excites,” said Pam Bartholomew, art glass sales and support manager. “It’s an honor to be part of this community-driven project and give back to the community we’ve been part of since 1992.”

Myers, whose art appears at locations throughout Oceanside and who is known for his visionary designs, professionalism and love of teaching and inspiring others, invites the community to participate in the mural’s creation.

“Oceanside has been my home for more than 20 years and creating this project with MainStreet Oceanside has been the most rewarding project in my career as an artist,” Myers said. “I’m a believer in teaching art to the community, and these workshops are exciting because they will not only teach the community art but give the community the opportunity to help establish a legacy of art in Downtown Oceanside that everyone can enjoy.”

Made up of unique and diverse marine animals and plants, the assembled mural will depict a community of local sea life as it resides below the surface of the Pacific Ocean just off our beaches.

Sponsorships are available for each of the mural’s 77 sea animals and plants, offering an additional opportunity for community members to be part of the installed mural. Starting at $100, sponsorships vary based on sea life size and type, from starfish and sea grass up to the mural’s only giant Pacific octopus at $7,500. Sponsors will be recognized next to the mosaic mural on a granite plaque, which can feature the name of the donor or the donor’s family, an honoree, a group or a business.

“The Design Committee is exploring public art diversity to make Oceanside a more walkable district for locals and visitors,” said MainStreet Oceanside Board Member and Design Committee Chair Mary Ann Thiem. “This is an economic development initiative to support businesses in the area.”

MainStreet Oceanside has a full-color artist rendering of the mural at its office, 701 Mission Ave. as well as sponsorship applications.