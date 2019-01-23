Helen Woodward offers health services, sweaters for shelter pets

REGION — The Helen Woodward Animal Center will offer healthcare checks, sweaters and blankets today for pets living at the city’s Temporary Bridge Shelter.

The organization’s Pets Without Walls’ spay and neuter vehicle will be on-site at the bridge shelter for its bi-monthly visit.

While there, workers with the Pets Without Walls program will offer sweaters and blankets to some 100 pets and their owners as overnight temperatures are expected to dip into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Recent rainfall also helped spur Helen Woodward Animal Center President and CEO Mike Arms to organize the effort.

After Arms put out a request to help protect local pets from cold and inclement weather, Robby and Marca Alejandro of the pet health supplement company K9 Dimensions donated 100 dog sweaters and 100 hand-made blankets.

The animal center and K9 Dimensions have worked together since last year, when the company was a sponsor for the 13th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon.

“I’m fortunate to meet a lot of wonderful people in this field, but there are a few who really stand out and go above and beyond to try to make this world a better place for animals,” Arms said of the Alejandros. “I’m incredibly grateful for the kindness they are extending to the pets of San Diego’s homeless individuals.”

Pets Without Walls staff members will offer pet health checks, microchipping, vaccinations, flea and tick medication and pet food while at the bridge shelter.

The Alejandros will also be at the bridge shelter to help Pets Without Walls staff distribute the supplies.

“When presented with the privilege of helping the four-legged companions of the homeless we knew that it was the right thing to do because all dogs matter and we all need a little help sometimes,” Robby Alejandro said.—