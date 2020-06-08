Heebner announces bid in Solana Beach’s first mayoral election

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article incorrectly stated that only half of Solana Beach residents would vote for mayor in the 2020 general elections. All Solana Beach residents will vote for mayor in November.

SOLANA BEACH — Former Solana Beach Councilwoman Lesa Heebner announced today that she will seek to become the city’s first elected mayor in the November general election.

This year’s election marks the first time in the city’s 34-year history that Solana Beach voters will choose their mayor at the ballot box. Prior to this election cycle, the city’s mayoral seat was rotated once-a-year among the five council members.

“I feel it’s time for me to get out there and making my intention known,” Heebner told The Coast News regarding her early announcement. “I do feel like I’m extremely qualified for the position having been mayor a number of times. I have a lot of relationships in the regions and look forward to working cooperatively as a mayor in the region.”

Previously, Heebner served 12 years on the city council, including three times as mayor, before retiring in 2016. While on the council, Heebner was the city’s primary board member on SANDAG for 10 years, and she also served as chair of SANDAG’s Regional Planning Committee.

In April 2018, she stepped out of retirement after being unanimously appointed to fill a temporary vacancy following the unexpected resignation of former Councilman Mike Nichols.

After serving an eight-month stint on the council, Heebner’s and Peter Zahn’s seats were filled by newly-elected Councilwomen Kelly Harless and Kristi Becker.

“My priority is and always has been to preserve the character of our community as our city progresses and adapts to new realities,” Heebner said in a statement. “With new pressures from regional and state governments to build more densely and the loss to the city budget of tax revenues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, my experience with city finances, land use, and professional relationships with state and regional officials will help us navigate a path forward to protect our interests and ensure the financial viability of our city.”

Heebner said her top priorities involve the Del Mar Fairgrounds and Solana Beach Executive Golf Course.

Additionally, Heebner wants to maintain community dialogue regarding the Lomas Santa Fe Drive street improvements and neighborhood traffic issues, in addition to ensuring the success of the Clean Energy Alliance with the cities of Carlsbad and Del Mar.

Heebner said she fully supports each of the current Solana Beach leaders, and she does not plan on changing the council’s longstanding tradition of teamwork and cooperation.

“[The council has] been very egalitarian and I’d like to keep it that way,” Heebner said. “I intend to make sure that anyone can put something on the agenda, should they wish.”

In 2018, Solana Beach was drawn into four voting districts for the upcoming 2020 election, with each councilmember representing a quarter of the city, or roughly 3,200 residents.

Three of the districts run east to west from Interstate 5 to the coast, with the fourth district located entirely east of the freeway.

“I don’t want my team versus your team coming out of the different districts,” Heebner said. “We drew the districts so they would share as many of the same assets as possible.”