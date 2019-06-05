Heart-patient pup ready for adoption

Above, Cowboy is recovering and almost ready to ride off into the sunset, having survived a special heart surgery. The little survivor will be at the June 9 Center Spring Fling Gala and Helen Woodward Animal Center and they will begin taking applications for Cowboy’s adoption June 9.

RANCHO SANTA FE — Last month, San Diego residents fell in love with a Helen Woodward Animal Center sweetheart who had been prepping for an innovative and intricate surgery to repair a heart murmur. Cowboy, the orphan puppy who has stolen the heart of everyone he meets, is recovering and almost ready to ride off into the sunset with his new forever family. The little survivor will be an honorary guest at the June 9 Center Spring Fling Gala and Helen Woodward Animal Center will begin taking applications for Cowboy’s adoption, June 9.

Orphan pup Cowboy was one of a litter who, along with their mother, arrived at Helen Woodward Animal in mid-October last year. The family of terrier-blends were healthy and ready for adoption by late fall, except for Cowboy whose heart had such an irregular rhythm that the vet techs could feel a distinct and loud rumble simply by placing their hands upon his tiny chest.

Center veterinarians diagnosed Cowboy with a rare and high grade heart murmur that threatened to shorten his life. They prescribed Cowboy a medication called Atenolol to help take pressure off his heart and placed the puppy in the loving care of one of Helen Woodward Animal Center’s most dedicated fosters, then scheduled him for a complex surgery to be performed by expert veterinary cardiologists at the UC Davis Veterinary Medical Center extension.

On May 7, Cowboy underwent the procedure that involved placing a deflated balloon into his heart valve and inflating it to open up the stricture and ease the flow of blood, to lower the pressure in his heart. The balloon used in Cowboy’s procedure had to be specially made for a dog of his small size. Dr. Joao Orvalho performed the surgery.

“Cowboy’s valve was thicker and harder than expected, causing a few challenges,” said Dr. Orvalho, “but overall the surgery went very well and Cowboy’s heart valve is expanding well and decreasing the stricture.”

The heartthrob of a pup is scheduled for a follow up with Dr. Orvalho in three months. Although he will need to stay on Atenolol for the rest of his life, he is expected to live out a happy and healthy life.

For questions, contact Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Adoption Department at 858-756-4117, ext. 1, or Adoptions@animalcenter.org.