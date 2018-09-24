Hearing set for Hunter, wife accused of misusing campaign funds

REGION — A status conference is scheduled in federal court today for Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife, who were indicted on charges they spent more than $250,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses such as family vacations and golf outings.

Three weeks ago, Gregory Vega, the congressman’s attorney, told U.S. District Judge Thomas Whelan that he needed time to figure out which motions to file before trial. Whelan did not set a trial date and told Vega that the congressman needed to be at all hearings in the case.

According to the 60-count indictment, Hunter and his wife took money from campaign coffers as if they were personal bank accounts and falsified Federal Election Commission campaign finance reports to cover their tracks.

The indictment details scores of instances beginning in 2009 and continuing through 2016 in which the Hunters are accused of illegally using campaign money to pay for such things as family vacations to Italy, Hawaii and Boise, Idaho, school tuition, dental work, theater tickets and smaller purchases, including fast food, tequila shots, golf outings and video games.

Hunter and his 43-year-old wife face charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and falsification of records.

At the couple’s arraignment, Vega said the case against the five-term congressman was politically motivated.

Hunter, a 41-year-old former Marine, is facing Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar in the November election in a district that has been a longtime Republican stronghold. Hunter’s father previously held the seat representing much of the East County, as well as Fallbrook, San Marcos, Valley Center and Escondido.

The congressman has said he hasn’t done anything wrong and is looking forward to clearing his name at trial.