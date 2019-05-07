120K READERS – $4
Have your say on leaf-blower ordinance

by Jean Gillette013

ENCINITAS — A community forum on the Proposed gas-powered leaf blower Ordinance will be held at 6 p.m. May 13 at Encinitas Community Center, Banquet Hall, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.

Join the community discussion about the city’s proposed Gas-Powered Leaf Blower Ordinance and how this proposal will help our environment. Topics will include an overview of the proposed ordinance, how this ordinance will help achieve the city’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals, and ways that the entire community can do their part. Learn more about the initiative at EncinitasCA.gov/Climate.

