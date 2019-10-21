Have you had your chimney checked this year?

Steven Carter has swept well over 40,000 chimneys in the old English tradition since he founded Chimney Sweeps, Inc. in 1985. “Our philosophy is that your chimney is part of your house,” he said. “If the chimney goes, so goes the house. We take care of your chimney thus we take care of your home. We believe in honesty and ethics.”

Chimney Sweeps, Inc. believes in integrity and a job well done and has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau to prove it. “If there is something wrong or unsafe about your chimney, we can find it and fix it,” he said. Chimney Sweeps, Inc. are licensed chimney contractors (License # 976438) and fully certified chimney sweeps through the National Fireplace Institute, which is part of the reason they have a customer base of over 30,000 from Chula Vista to Fallbrook and all the areas in between.

“We are a very popular bunch in our top hats; very much in demand,” Carter said. Chimney Sweeps, Inc. is a member of the National Chimney Sweep Guild and of course also follow the advice of the National Fire Protection Association and comply with the recommendations of the Fire Department. “They all advise safety inspecting your chimney once a year, checking for deposits, building faults and deterioration,” Carter said. “And part of that inspection includes aspects of your roof, which we will also check.”

Carter said the best time to have your chimney inspected is spring, summer, and early fall. “We are so busy in the late fall and winter months that it can be very hard to get yourself an appointment,” he said. After your first inspection you can schedule your next inspection for the following year.

Carter advises his customers to feel free to ask Chimney Sweeps, Inc. any questions you might have about your chimney. “And remember you can always call us if you need advice,” he said.

For more information about Chimney Sweeps, Inc., visit chimneysweepsinc.com or call (619) 593-4020.