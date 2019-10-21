Hallmark Communities luxury new homes: You’ll love to come home

Urania in Leucadia: Luxury living as it should be

You are invited to tour the newest community of luxury estate homes, less than two miles from the glorious beaches of Encinitas! Take in incredible indoor/outdoor living spaces with floor to ceiling vanishing glass doors, outdoor fireplaces, multigenerational granny flats with private entries, chef’s kitchens, solar, and much more.

The estate sized lots are the largest new home sites currently available in Leucadia, laid out in a private and tranquil enclave. Come experience these unique homes, which offer the spaciousness to accommodate your dream, resort style landscape design, with room for a pool and spa.

These homes offer up to 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, with 4,100 to 4,990 square feet, and single story or two story living. All four homes showcase large gourmet kitchens, open flow outdoor accessible, great rooms – where you will enjoy the best coastal living has to offer.

Close to it all, Urania is situated minutes away from the top beaches in San Diego, the Forum Shops, Encinitas Ranch Town Center, several golf courses, and more. Urania is where you will see spectacular sunsets, feel crisp ocean breezes, and live the lifestyle better than you could have ever imagined. Pricing starts in the low $2,000,000’s.

Hallmark Communities invite you to take a tour during their Open Houses on Saturday and Sunday from 11am – 3pm at 964 Urania Avenue, Leucadia, CA 92024, or to schedule a private tour by calling Tom at (760) 644-1299.

Prato in San Elijo Hills town center: Where urban meets suburban —walk to award-winning schools

Prato offers the “best of both worlds,” urban living in the serenity of suburbia. Located in the heart of the vibrant, pedestrian friendly, San Elijo Hills Town Center, this stunning new community is within walking distance to award winning schools, shopping, restaurants, hiking trails, parks, and a wide array of amenities.

All twelve Prato Townhomes reach three stories, and feature a contemporary exterior architectural design. Choose between three and four bedroom floor plans and 1,749 sq. ft. to 1,827 sq. ft., all with convenient first floor bedrooms and attached two car garages. Prato offers open great rooms and chef’s delight kitchens perfect for entertaining, with elegant Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and zonal controlled central air conditioning and heating systems with programmable thermostats.

Prato’s townhomes have been built with meticulous attention to detail, creating the ultimate in contemporary styled living and entertaining. The townhomes are turnkey ready, so you can move in within 30 days, with state of the art appliances (refrigerator, washer, and dryer) included. Pricing starts in the mid $600’s.

The Sales Center is open Friday through Tuesday from 11am – 5pm at 1201 Baker St. San Elijo Hills, CA 92078, or call (760) 532-6242 to learn more.