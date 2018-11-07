Hall thrilled with win, Schumacher still holding hope

CARLSBAD — Although the count took longer than expected, it appears Mayor Matt Hall will serve a third term.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters’ latest release on the afternoon of Nov. 7 showed Hall with a 57-43 lead over challenger Councilwoman

with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Still, there are 490,000 outstanding ballots, according to the county, and Hall believes between 10,000 to 12,000 are from Carlsbad. He was first elected mayor in 2010 after serving on the City Council since 1994.

“This was a great race and I felt the community was fully engaged and excited about the outcome,” Hall said. “First, I hope the city can come back together and focus on the future of the city and all of us being able to work together in creating the next vision for Carlsbad.”

As for Schumacher, she conceded knowing it would take more than 8,000 votes of the remaining balance to tip the scales in her favor.

“I am proud of how our campaign consistently chose to take the high road in this campaign,” she said. “We faced a significant challenge with the infusion of funds from developers and hoteliers, and ultimately, the people of Carlsbad chose to stay the course with the current leadership. I have reached out to Mr. Hall with my congratulations.”

The two have battled in a spirited campaign over the past several months, each presenting their own visions for the future of the city.

Hall relied on consistent leadership, financial stability and Carlsbad being one of the most respected, efficient and profitable cities in the state.

The night started with Hall jumping out to a 3,000-vote lead, which kept growing as the results trickled in.

“I didn’t have any concerns about myself, but had concerns for other candidates,” Hall said.

Schumacher, meanwhile, hammered Hall on the 2016 Measure A debacle, while including more green and clean tech jobs as the future. One of her big priorities was to research and invest in solar energy and battery farms as a way to move the city away from development fees as one of its primary revenue streams.

Schumacher said what resonates with her supporters is the commitment to transparency in local government and to avoid reliance on tourism and being a luxury resort city.

“Our campaign was focused on increasing the representation of our community on council,” she added. “I stepped aside in District 1 in order for another voice to rise and I am pleased to see the support for Barbara Hamilton in my district. I look forward to getting back to work for the people of Carlsbad.”

Schumacher was in a similar position in 2016, when she trailed after the early releases to then-incumbent Lorraine Wood for City Council. Schumacher pulled away to win by 700 votes, but this year couldn’t muster a rally to overcome a larger deficit.