Grading policy reversed by San Dieguito school board

ENCINITAS — After a long, and sometimes heated, discussion, the San Dieguito Union High School District is reversing course on its controversial grading policy.

During a special meeting on May 14, the board of trustees unanimously approved to move forward with a Hold Harmless policy which allows students and parents to choose between letter grades or credit/no credit.

Many parents had been calling for the hybrid policy due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty with college and university applications, plus a list of other concerns.

District staff will return to the board on May 21 with a detailed policy and implementation plan. The new policy will only impact the five high schools in the districts, while middle schools will remain on the credit/no credit policy.

A condition of the Hold Harmless policy will be no student’s grade will be lower than the last recorded one before the district instituted its credit/no credit policy in early April. Students at Torrey Pines, La Costa Canyon and Sunset high schools, if they choose, can reinstate their grades from March 13, while San Dieguito and Canyon Crest academy students may choose to take their grades from the end of the third quarter, which ended in early April.

Those who choose grades now have the ability to improve them once the policy is enacted.

For more, read the May 22 edition of the Coast News.