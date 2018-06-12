Goodwill Industries set to open retail store in Oceanside’s Tri-City Crossroads Shopping Center

SAN DIEGO – Thursday, June 7 at 10 am, Goodwill Industries of San Diego County (GISD) will open its newest Retail Store at 3841 Plaza Drive, Suite B in Oceanside. The area’s existing store located at 3841 Plaza Drive, Suite 902 will close on June 3. The new location boasts 6,000 square feet of space with 2,500 square feet dedicated to processing. This area will provide adequate space to process product utilizing a new system. All apparel will be tagged and organized by size, color and category. The additional floor space will afford this store the opportunity to accept and sell a larger quantity of furniture and accept electronic donations. This location will also provide an additional Point of Sale terminal for faster checkout, especially during heavy traffic.

“At Goodwill, we want our customers to have an exceptional shopping experience,” expressed Toni Giffin, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We want our customers to know that when they enter a Goodwill Retail Store, they will be greeted by friendly staff and find the store easy to shop because it is well organized and tidy. Our donors and customers make it possible for us to fulfill our mission and we are thankful to them.”

Goodwill believes that thrifting should be a fun experience that has the valuable fringe benefit of being socially responsible. Goodwill customers contribute to the well-being of our planet by reusing product that still has comfort, style and use. The best part about shopping at Goodwill, beyond the social aspect, is that you are giving back to your community. Approximately, 98% of the revenue generated at our Retail Stores, Bookstores and After Market facilities, goes back into our community programs. Wow! What a simple way to make a difference.

Goodwill Industries of San Diego County is a local non-profit that is changing lives by getting people jobs. Goodwill’s Community Employment Center staff work with community members on their specific work skills, résumés, job applications and interview preparation. We also partner with many local companies to conduct job fairs and help people find work.

GISD retail locations are known for selling quality used merchandise, including clothing, shoes, home décor, housewares, and furniture. Electronics and sporting goods are available at select locations.

GISD uses the revenue generated from the sale of donated goods at its retail stores and after-market facilities to support the operation of paid job training programs and employment services. GISD is a multi-faceted organization that includes job placement assistance for people with disabilities, veterans, underserved young adults ages 16 to 25, and people with other barriers to employment. In 2017, GISD helped more than 1,000 people in the San Diego community find jobs.

Please visit us at www.sdgoodwill.org to get store locations and to learn more about our organization and programs. Goodwill has been making good happen since 1930.