Get in the swing for foster kids

Tournament is Fore Kids

CARMEL VALLEY — Gather your favorite foursome and come out for a fabulous day of golf or a rejuvenating day at the spa – all for a great cause. The Fore Kids Golf Tournament and Spa Event, presented by Jeannie and Arthur Rivkin, will take place Oct. 15 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, 5300 Grand Del Mar Court.

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now available. For more information about the event and to purchase golf balls, visit https://promises2kids.org/2019-golf-spa-event/.

Can’t make it to the tournament? Support foster youth by participating in the Brighter Futures Ball Drop. Buy golf balls for your chance to win $5,000 cash. Numbered balls will be assigned and dropped from a helicopter onto the golf course on the day of the tournament. The ball closest to the pin wins You do not need to be present to win.

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now available. For more information about the event and to purchase golf balls, visit https://promises2kids.org/2019-golf-spa-event/

This exclusive event benefits Promises2Kids’ programs that support more than 3,000 foster children across San Diego County. These programs provide current and former foster youth with the tools, opportunities, and guidance they need to address the circumstances that brought them into foster care, overcome the difficulties of their past, and grow into successful adults.