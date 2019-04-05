Garage fire causes $250K in damage to San Marcos home

SAN MARCOS — A couple and their dog escaped a blaze that broke out this morning in the garage of their San Marcos home, causing an estimated $250,000 in damage, authorities said.



The non-injury fire erupted at about 1:45 a.m. in the garage of a single-story residence in the 1500 block of Hilcorte Drive in San Marcos, city spokeswoman Sarah Macdonald said.



Crews arrived at the home and found the garage fully engulfed in flames, Macdonald said.



The husband, his wife and their dog were able to get out before the flames spread to the house, she said.



Firefighters knocked down the flames within 30 minutes, but the blaze burned the garage, caused part of its roof to collapse and destroyed a car parked in the driveway, 10News reported.



The displaced residents were able to stay with nearby family members, Macdonald said.



The blaze caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the structure, she said.



The cause of the fire was under investigation.

