Gala at Del Mar Country Club raises $1.5M for Navy SEALs

DEL MAR — The eight-annual Del Mar Country Club Golf Tournament and Dinner Gala raised $1.5 million to assist Navy SEALs and their families through the SOF Support Foundation, the event organizers announced on Thursday.

Former 60 Minutes reporter and long-time war correspondent Lara Logan and retired Navy Vice Admiral David Buss served as the gala’s keynote speakers on Saturday.



The event included an 18-hole golf scramble at the Del Mar Country Club followed by a dinner gala and live and silent auctions, which featured a trip to New York City with U.S. Open Tennis Tournament tickets included and dinner for 10 with retired NFL defensive lineman Michael Strahan at the Pamplemousse Grille among other prizes.



“Thanks to the selfless generosity of our loyal supporters … we’re going to be able to further expand our mental-health and family-counseling programs for the men and women who defend our country and so badly need it,” said SOF Support Foundation vice chairperson Dominique Plewes.



The golf tournament and gala were co-hosted by Plewes, Madeleine Pickens, Geniya and Doug Manchester and Jenny Craig.



Event sponsors included American Airlines, Konica-Minolta, the Burr Family Foundation, Michael and Victoria Fitzpatrick and Debby and Hal Jacobs.



“San Diego is an incredible city and to see everyone rally together to raise so much money for our servicemen and women is amazing to see,” Pickens said.

