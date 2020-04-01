Furnishing your home for comfort

For over 35 years, Relax The Back has provided a unique, holistic approach to the six categories of health: sleep, recliners, massage, fitness, travel, and office products.

Over that timeframe, Relax The Back, located at 1403 Encinitas Blvd, Suite C in Encinitas, has evolved to include products that promote total body wellness.

The company’s mission: to improve its client’s quality of life through best-in-class ergonomic and wellness products and spinal-health education.

Proud to offer products for those who suffer from any level of neck and back pain, Relax The Back was founded in 1984 by an osteopath who wanted to make this type of suffering easier on his patients.

The company began franchising in 1989 with the support of the medical community behind it. It is this relationship with the medical community that put Relax The Back in a unique position—that of specialty healthcare retailer. Whether you suffer from osteoporosis, spinal stenosis, multiple sclerosis, arthritis, fibromyalgia, or any other physical ailment that affects the way you live your life, Relax the Back has the solutions so you can address your pain and find relief.

Today, Relax The Back has evolved to include products that promote total body wellness, with more than 90 successful stores throughout North America and Canada. Store owners and consultants are trained in the common spinal health disorders and strategies to increase wellness. Clients enjoy a personalized experience with education and product solutions that address their unique needs.

Many medical professionals rely on Relax The Back as a resource for prevention and continued care of their patients. As it has since the beginning, it considers its success a reflection of the American consumer’s insistence on quality, service, and integrity. It is dedicated to helping its clients live healthier, happier lives through best in class ergonomic and wellness products.

“We are happy to offer some of the most relaxing and pain-alleviating products around,” said Chuck Voelker, store manager. “We truly feel that our inventory can help anyone suffering from various levels of neck and back pain, and we are thrilled to connect with members of our community in doing so.”

Relax the Back offers products that can accommodate any lifestyle, whether you spend the majority of your time on the go, or at a desk. Whether you like a soft or firm massage or need full-body or targeted relief, it has the expertise to explain each massage chair’s benefits to you.

With a curated collection of the best massage chairs on the market, Relax the Back puts you in a position to buy with confidence. It offers the best warranty and 48 months financing on its most popular chairs, and it typically matches prices from all authorized retailers, including Amazon for identical products.

If back pain brings you down, let Relax The Back help you get back up with products to help you live a life without pain. Pain relief is possible, and staff experts can show exactly where to attain it. Visit Relax the Back in Encinitas for your FREE 30-minute massage chair experience. You can reach them by phone at (760) 633-2225.