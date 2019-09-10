Full overnight closure of Manchester at I-5 through Sept. 13

Starting Sept. 8, and continuing until Sept. 13, a full overnight closure of eastbound and westbound Manchester Avenue at Interstate 5 (I-5) will take place each night between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

As part of the San Elijo Lagoon Highway Bridge Replacement Project, Caltrans and SANDAG construction crews have begun removing falsework—temporary steel and wooden support structures—from the newly constructed southbound exterior highway bridge. These overnight closures will allow crews to remove bridge falsework directly above the Manchester Avenue surface street.

All I-5 on-ramps and off-ramps will remain open during these overnight closures and will provide access to eastbound and westbound detour routes for the traveling public. Please note, daytime eastbound and westbound motor vehicle access on Manchester Avenue at I-5 will be maintained between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 10)