Full overnight closure of I-5 for largest Mid-Coast Trolley concrete pour Monday night

The night of Nov. 18, the Mid-Coast Trolley project will reach a significant milestone when crews conduct their largest concrete pour to date. Crews will form the deck for the future Trolley freeway overcrossing south of Nobel Drive, one of two points where the Trolley crosses Interstate 5.

Lane reductions on southbound I-5 from La Jolla Village Drive to Gilman Drive/La Jolla Colony Drive will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes of southbound traffic will remain open at a time.

Full closure of northbound I-5 from State Route 52 to La Jolla Village Drive will be from 11 p.m. Nov. 18 to 5 a.m. Nov. 19.

Northbound detour routes are available via eastbound SR 52 and northbound Interstate 805 to northbound I-5

This is the final deck pour over I-5 and along the elevated Trolley guideway.

The overnight freeway closure is necessary for crews to complete the pour. Six hundred fifty cubic yards of concrete will be poured to form the 670-foot-long deck that spans nearly 40 feet above I-5.

The Mid-Coast Trolley project will extend UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley service from downtown San Diego to the University community, serving major activity centers such as Mission Bay, the VA Medical Center, UC San Diego, and University Towne Centre. Nine new stations will be constructed. Major construction work began in 2016, with service anticipated to begin in late 2021.