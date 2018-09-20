Foundation Foot & Ankle comes to Vista Medical Center

VISTA — Dr. Luke Berthelsen, DPM, considers himself pretty lucky. As a podiatrist, he is able to help his patients improve their mobility and thus their quality of life. From general podiatry to foot and ankle reconstructive surgery, he has the same goal of patient care and satisfaction. “Listening to people and developing a plan that works for them, that’s my guiding principle,” he said.

Foundation Foot & Ankle opened its doors in the Vista Medical Plaza in May, and Dr. Berthelsen couldn’t be happier to be here. Originally from the Midwest, he moved to Vista three years ago and now he gets to practice in the city he calls home. “I love Vista,” he said. “My office is just a few minutes from my house. And I feel that it is an underserved area that needed more physicians.”

In his practice, he serves both children and adults for a wide range of issues. Dr. Berthelsen has extensive experience in complex reconstructive surgery, diabetic wound care (limb preservation), foot and ankle pain plus sports medicine. He finds his work with limb salvage to be especially rewarding. He completed a rigorous foot and ankle reconstructive surgery residency at the Loma Linda Veterans Hospital, which makes him exceptionally qualified to treat patients with issues like Charcot foot syndrome. The serious and potentially limb-threatening syndrome is a complication of diabetes that weakens the bones, joints and soft tissues in the ankles and feet.

“It’s really fulfilling to see patients who couldn’t walk, but now do so without pain, or save limbs they otherwise would have lost,” Dr. Berthelsen said.

Foundation Foot & Ankle utilizes cutting edge techniques and technology to treat their patients. “There are many new exciting advancements in technology and treatments, and I’m happy to offer this advanced podiatry care to the Tri-City area,” Dr. Berthelsen said. The office offers on-site digital imaging and x-rays and amniotic allograft injections for nagging musculoskeletal tendon issues.

Shaylene Harris is Dr. Berthelsen’s office manager and helps to ensure office visits run smoothly and efficiently. “She does an amazing job, she is on top of everything and super friendly,” he said. “I am fortunate to have her, as are our patients.”

When he’s not helping his patients, Dr. Berthelsen likes to spend time with his wife and two boys. He can also be found surfing around Carlsbad in his free time.

Foundation Foot & Ankle is located at 2067 W. Vista Way Suite 265 in Vista at the Vista Medical Plaza. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 4 p.m. Fridays. For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.foundationfa.com or call (760) 463-9155.