Former San Marcos softball star leads Utah State Aggies at Littlewood Classic

SAN MARCOS — A former San Marcos prep softball star continues to deliver strong overall performances in her first year playing at the college level.

Lexi Orozco, 19, of San Marcos, helped lead Utah State to big wins over San Diego and Illinois State at the Littlewood Classic softball tournament at Farrington Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

The Aggies wrapped up the three-day tournament on Feb. 17 with a 2-3 record.

For the week, Orozco went 7-of-16 at the plate, including a double and three home runs. The freshman shortstop also tallied nine RBIs and scored five runs in the tournament and was perfect on defense with 10 assists and three putouts.

The competition at Littlewood featured some of the best softball teams in the country, including No. 4 Florida (13-1), who lost to top-ranked UCLA in last year’s Women’s College World Series final championship series.

“I really enjoyed the classic,” Orozco said. “The tournament had a good balance of teams. It was great to compete against teams that always compete for a World Series title and to see how those teams play.”

A four-year varsity letter winner at San Marcos High School, Orozco finished her high-school career with a .378 batting average, 129 RBIs and scored 99 runs. Last year, Orozco helped the Knights win their final 20 games to become national champions and Cal-Hi Sports’ softball Team of the Year after defeating softball powerhouses Cathedral Catholic and Norco.

Aggies head coach Steve Johnson, who recruited Orozco since her freshman season at San Marcos, said she was more aggressive at the plate and really settled into her role as a power hitter during the four-day tournament.

“She kind of figured some stuff out this weekend,” Johnson said. “She’s going to be a big-time player, no doubt about it.”

Orozco is one of seven freshman to join the Aggies lineup this season but said despite the occasional nerves, her teammates have made her feel comfortable.

“The older girls have done a really good job helping the freshmen get in the groove of playing college ball and helped us glue together as a team,” Orozco said. “I couldn’t have had a better experience.”

The Aggies (3-7, 0-0) play Montana on Friday, Feb. 22, for their opening game of the three-day Silicon Valley Classic in Santa Clara.