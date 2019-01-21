Former NBA great Bill Walton helps Carlsbad’s kids

CARLSBAD — In 2018, Vigilucci’s Trattoria in Leucadia was the host of a 10-person dinner after the banquet was auctioned off at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad’s annual fundraiser.

The meal, offered by former NBA star Bill Walton, sold for $10,000 — and was so popular that a second dinner was added and sold immediately.

“Bill has his heart in the right place,” said Boys & Girls Club CEO Brad Holland. “He was so generous in offering up not only one, but two dinners to our highest bidders. The money raised will go a long way in helping Carlsbad’s kids.”

Local Carlsbad and Club alum Greg Nelson bought the dinner, and invited 10 of his CHS and SDSU “basketball boys” to join him for the special evening.

“The dinner and service was off the charts,” Greg said. “Bill was entertaining, and we all had a great time talking hoops — a real night to remember.”

Vigilucci’s Executive Chefs Dana Sills, Victor Ibarra, and their team were honored to be the chefs de cuisine.

“North County is a lovely place to call home. It’s natural to want to give back to a community that has been so kind to us over the years,” said Roberto Vigilucci. “As we celebrate our 25th anniversary this year, I am also very grateful to our loyal, passionate and talented staff which help us carry out our mission of making beautiful food and providing a great experience.”

