Former city treasurer leads Oceanside Promise

OCEANSIDE ⏤ The city’s former treasurer is taking over the Oceanside Promise, a community partnership that aims to improve youths’ academic, social and emotional skills through equitable access to education and life opportunities.

Dr. Rafe Edward Trickey, Jr., previously city treasurer before Victor Roy replaced him last December, was recently named the Oceanside Promise’s interim president and chief executive officer. Trickey had previously served as board treasurer of the Oceanside Promise’s board of directors and advisory group since last July.

Trickey earned his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of California, San Diego, and master’s degrees from Columbia University and the University of Southern California. His past experience includes serving as president of Comanche Nation College in Oklahoma, president and CEO of Sisseton Wahpeton College in South Dakota and of the California Highway Patrol 11-99 Foundation.

“I’m very honored to assume the role of staff CEO and I’m very excited to work with the dozens of dedicated and talented partners who’ve come together to form the Oceanside Promise,” Trickey told The Coast News via email.

Trickey is succeeding Nicole Magnuson, who served as executive director of the Oceanside Promise for nearly four years.

According to Trickey, he stepped down from his position as a board member to serve as president and CEO for between six and 18 months. During that time, Trickey said he will work with the group “to build greater financial sustainability, further develop our volunteer leadership ranks and continue our important collective-impact work.”

Trickey added that the Oceanside Promise plans to search for its next permanent staff CEO at a later date.

“Trickey is an Oceanside resident with a passion for our community and a commitment to the Oceanside Promise’s vision of every child and young adult reaching their fullest potential in college, career, and life,” said Vu Nguyen, board chair, in the announcement.

Formed in 2015, the Oceanside Promise describes itself as a “cross-sector partnership” consisting of more than 40 organizations that design programs and services to assist children and young adults in developing academic, emotional and social skills. Additionally, the partnership also seeks to provide “equitable access to educational, economic and life opportunities” in marginalized communities.

According to the partnership, its current priorities focus on kindergarten readiness and early literacy, particularly for children living in poverty, and increasing college and career readiness of the city’s graduates, particularly young Latino men.

“As a former K-12 teacher and college administrator, I’m particularly excited about supporting and working with our partners to expand the Oceanside Promise’s college and career readiness initiatives and postsecondary completion work,” Trickey said.

Trickey said he may run for an elected office like city treasurer in the future, but for now he is focused on the Oceanside Promise.

“If I were to run for public office and be elected by my fellow citizens to serve again, at this time, I do not believe I could devote the appropriate level of commitment, time and service either deserves, were I to serve in both capacities,” he said.

Photo Caption: Former city treasurer Dr. Rafe Edward Trickey, Jr. is now the interim executive director and chief executive officer of the Oceanside Promise. Courtesy photo.