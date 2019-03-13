Former California Pacific employees receive pay

CARLSBAD — According to numerous former employees, California Pacific Airlines has made one of three final payments following an announcement that the airline will return to full commercial service in 90 days.

As part of the investment, CP Air founder Ted Vallas said all debts, including furloughed employees’ payroll, would be paid.

The employees were not paid for the periods between Dec. 16 and Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and Jan. 15 and Jan. 16 and Jan. 18, but last week, employees received pay for the Dec. 16 to Dec. 31 period, according to several sources.

Many of the employees were based in the Denver system and Kennesaw, Georgia.

Vallas, 98, purchased Georgia-based Aerodynamics last year to obtain a federal certificate to operate a commercial airline.

Many of the employees were stationed in CP Air’s Denver system, which held an Essential Air Service, a government contract, for more than $7 million.

However, the company eventually left the contract in December and later announced the airline would shut down for January to regroup.

Vallas announced two weeks ago the airline has received a substantial capital commitment from Charles Lubasch, chairman of Glidepath Capital Partners, to restart service in 90 days.

The investment also includes purchasing two refurbished Embraer-145 jets, which will be reconfigured to hold 46 passengers.