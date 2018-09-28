Firefighters extinguish fire in Oceanside garage

OCEANSIDE — Firefighters extinguished a fire in the garage of a residence and found a “suspicious growing operation” during a search of the Oceanside home, officials said today.

Dispatchers received reports around 11:35 p.m. Thursday of a fire in the garage of a house in the 3300 block of Carolyn Circle, Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Greg DeAvila said.

Crews arrived around five minutes later and found smoke and flames coming from the garage of a single-story house, DeAvila said.

The blaze was controlled around 20 minutes later, DeAvila said.

The flames did not extend to the house, but firefighters searched the structure, which was filled with heavy smoke, to verify that no one was inside, DeAvila said. No one was located, but Oceanside police were called in to investigate a “suspicious growing operation” that was found inside the house, DeAvila said.

Oceanside Police Sgt. Harold Farney said he could not disclose what was found inside the house, but officers were investigating the discovery.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The resident, who was renting at the location, was not located, DeAvila said.