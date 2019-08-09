FIRE KEPT IN CHECK

Oceanside Fire Department units were dispatched to a brush fire behind the North County Transit District Sprinter station at Crouch and Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside around 12:45 p.m. Aug. 8. After about 23 minutes, fire crews were able to stop the forward progress of the flames and contain the fire. In all, the Oceanside fire department estimated 4 acres of brush and grass were burned. Units were immediately deployed on Crouch Street to stop the fire from crossing the street and becoming established in the heavy brush on the other side. The fire did spot across Crouch Street in thee location, but crews were able to quickly suppress the hot spots. Had the fire continued burning across Crouch Street, seven homes in the Fire Mountain area could have been immediately threatened. No homes were evacuated. The fire remains under investigation at the current time, but was not started by any electrical lines or other utility infrastructure.

Photo courtesy of Oceanside Fire Department.