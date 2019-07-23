Final opportunity to own a prime ocean view townhome in Oceanside from the $800,000s

OCEANSIDE — Van Daele Homes has announced the release of their final prime view location townhomes for sale at Vista Del Mar just minutes from the beach. Vista Del Mar offers homebuyers a selection of home designs attractively priced from the $800,000s (pricing is for final locations and includes preselected options, upgrades and view premiums where applicable), and each home includes a spacious rooftop deck, providing the perfect place to enjoy year-round perfect weather and ocean views (views vary per plan/location.)

Vista Del Mar’s prime address in South Oceanside offers residents exclusive use of a pool, spa, and outdoor fireplace. Located just two blocks from the beach, the neighborhood has convenient access to rail and freeway transportation, is walkable to Buccaneer Park and the many hip coffee shops, restaurants and boutiques along South Coast Highway. Oceanside’s historic pier and vibrant harbor are also just minutes to the north.

These final opportunity residences are Plan 3, which offer 3-story, 3 bedroom floorplan that span 1,955 sq. ft. Each residence is fully appointed with contemporary features and the latest hand-selected finishes. Sleek gourmet kitchens showcase modern quartz countertops, generous Kitchen Islands, and an impressive Bertazzoni stainless steel appliance package including a freestanding slide-in range, quiet-wash dishwasher and microwave oven. The Master Suites at Vista Del Mar host spacious decks (per plan), large walk-in closets, dual china sinks and generous showers with fashionable 12”x 24” textured ceramic-tile surrounds.

Special touches at Vista Del Mar include staircases with wood handrails and brushed-steel railings, recessed lighting in select locations, modern slab-door style Thermofoil cabinetry with concealed hinges, and wood-look flooring in the Kitchen and main living areas. Expansive secondary bedrooms have ensuite baths (per plan) with low-maintenance solid-surface countertops, and the attached two-car garages are pre-wired for future electrical vehicle charging to make modern living a breeze.

Ready to make a move to the coast? To schedule an appointment to visit Vista Del Mar, please call Sales Counselors Linda Wood or Betsy De Alba at 760-309-3889 or visit vandaele.com.

Vista Del Mar is presented by Van Daele Homes, a family-owned homebuilding company that builds for your street, not Wall Street. Van Daele’s experienced team of employees, artisans and consultants takes building quality, handcrafted homes very seriously, and are intimately involved in your home’s design and construction every step of the way. They also offer you a high level of customization and participation in the purchase process so they can help build you a home that works with the way you live, not the way we think you want to live. For more information about Van Daele Homes, please visit vandaele.com.