Federal employment agency sues Fairbanks Ranch Country Club for sexual harassment

RANCHO SANTA FE — An upscale Rancho Santa Fe country club violated federal law by failing to prevent and redress ongoing sexual harassment of female workers by the club’s general manager, according to a lawsuit filed today by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, alleges that the general manager of the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club sexually harassed certain female employees daily, including soliciting naked pictures from them, grabbing their buttocks, attempting to kiss them, offering an employee to male customers for lap dances and even choking one employee.

The commission said in the lawsuit that the type of behavior was so prevalent that other employees felt free to engage in sexual harassment as well.

“Every employer has an obligation to prevent sexual harassment at its workplaces,” said Anna Park, regional attorney of the EEOC’s Los Angeles District, which also has jurisdiction over San Diego County. “Maintaining an employee manual is not enough. Training and oversight for all staff members must become how employers ensure safety and compliance in this area of the law.”

The federal employment agency further alleges that the general manager, who was the sole decision maker, regularly abused his position by requiring sexual favors for job benefits. When the women would refuse, the manager threatened termination, or reduced their working hours, according to the lawsuit.

Because of this hostile work environment, some female employees felt they had no choice but to resign, according to the lawsuit.

Christopher Green, director of the EEOC’s San Diego Local Office added, “The allegations of this case are especially shocking, being that a general manager was involved. Having ultimate hiring authority does not permit leveraging that power to take from those who work for you.”

According to internet searches, Steve Wittert was listed most recently as the club’s general manager. A manager for the country club told the Coast News on Thursday afternoon that Steve Wittert was the previous general manager but declined further comment.

According to a recent news release, the agency’s suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages for the complainants and class members as well as injunctive relief intended to prevent Fairbanks Ranch from engaging in future discrimination, harassment or retaliation.

A spokeswoman for The Bay Club, which acquired Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in 2016, said the company was aware of the allegations and would respond in a timely manner to the claims.

“TBCC (The Bay Club) is committed to a safe, harassment free work environment for everyone,” said in a written statement to the Coast News.