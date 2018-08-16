Farm to Table Dinner, winery road trip coming in September

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club will be celebrating the start of Rancho Days with its annual Farm to Table Dinner on Sept. 29 at the Garden Club. Proceeds from the dinner will go to benefit the San Pasqual Academy.

“It’s just a fun event for the community to get together,” Executive Director Shelly Hart of the Garden Club said.

In addition to the dinner, guests can peruse market vendors such as CHERVONA Vodka, which will shake up mini martinis, taste beer by Midnight Jack Brewing, taste olive oil and more.

“It’s a fun market and goes with our farm-to-table theme,” she said.

Root Cellar Catering will create a signature menu for a unique family-style dining experience.

The annual dinner will be an outdoor venue at the Garden’s Club newly renovated Secret Garden. Guitarists from Barry Farrar Music will entertain guests throughout the evening.

“We’re going to have long tables underneath the hanging lights at the Secret Garden,” said Hart, adding the garden has been newly landscaped and is the ideal venue.

According to Hart, the Garden Club has had a long history of hosting a harvest dinner in the fall.

“For the past two years we have held it at the Osuna Ranch, but we are bringing it back to its roots at the Garden Club to kick off Rancho Days,” Hart said. “Our club members are thrilled that the event is coming back to the club because of the longstanding harvest dinner tradition. It’s going to be a fantastic evening.”

Sponsors for the evening are Epic Events, Midnight Jack Brewing, and CHERVONA Vodka.

While the 2018 annual Farm to Table Harvest Dinner is something club members are looking forward to, Hart said, they are also excited about an upcoming winery tour on Sept. 18 to South Coast Winery in Temecula.

“I had several members say they wanted to do a winery tour. So, rather than booking a winery tasting van, I was able to secure a behind-the-scenes tour at South Coast Winery which is one of the most prestigious wineries in Temecula,” said Hart, adding how she is also booking a van or bus to Temecula, so no one needs to drive.

Hart said the wine tour will take guests through the vineyards, as well as offer a glimpse into how wine is made from the time it’s harvested, the process to making it to the crush pad and into a wine barrel. From there, everyone will be escorted to a wine cellar with they will partake in food and wine pairings.

“The tour is geared to help people enhance their knowledge of wine as well as a great wine experience,” Hart said.

Seating is limited for both Garden Club events. Tickets for 2018 annual Farm to Table Harvest Dinner on Sept. 29 are $150 per person. The field trip to South Coast Winery on Sept. 10 is costs $135 for Garden Club members and $145 for guests.