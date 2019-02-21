Family of four displaced after blaze destroys home

VISTA — A family of four and their two dogs were displaced this morning after a blaze caused an estimated $500,000 of damage to their Vista home, authorities said.



The non-injury blaze broke out around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 1900 block of Buena Creek Road, Vista Deputy Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol said.



Crews responded to the scene, but had difficulty reaching the residence because fire engines couldn’t cross Buena Creek, Vander Pol said.

Despite efforts from three different fire agencies, a raging fire destroyed a home in Vista overnight. https://t.co/hfLH1rDmMG pic.twitter.com/MMpFKDvizy — #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) February 21, 2019

Firefighters had to pull 600 feet of hose through the creek to reach the

residence.

Once at the scene, crews found the house fully engulfed in flames, but four residents and two dogs were able to make it out of the structure unharmed, he said.



San Diego Gas & Electric crews were called to the scene to shut off the power because the fire had burned through a power line near the house, Vander Pol said.



Firefighters began dousing the flames from the outside of the home and had the fire contained within an hour, Vander Pol said.



As crews were battling the blaze, several walls in the home collapsed, Vander Pol said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents

arrange for alternate lodging.



The blaze caused an estimated $500,000 in total damage to the structure and its contents, Vander Pol said.



The cause of the fire was under investigation.

