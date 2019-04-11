Family fun and education on tap for annual Earth Day Celebration Event

CARLSBAD — In honor of Earth Day the City of Carlsbad is inviting families to roll up their sleeves for some hands-on environmental fun activities and education at its third annual Earth Day Celebration on April 13. Everyone is invited to this free event that will take place at the Cole Library from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We invite our community to learn about recycling, tips on how to reduce waste, start their garden and try composting. Our hope is that each resident will leave empowered to reduce their environmental footprint — armed with both information about increasing their sustainability and big smiles from an enjoyable day in the community,” Avecita Jones, program manager for the city’s Recycling Division, said.

The event has continued to grow since its inception, something Jones attributes to not only a growing awareness but also an expanded schedule of activities. “We have a fun day packed with education, crafts, and music, it’s fun!” she said. “This is our second year at the Cole Library. Last year we had a good turnout of about 300-plus people. This event is collaboration with the city Library, Community Gardens, Habitat Management and other important city partners such as Waste Management, I Love a Clean San Diego and the Ecology Center.”

The city will offer free composting workshops, crop swapping, at home zero-waste mini workshops and gardening classes. Jones said residents interested in the composting workshops need to register in advance at www.carlsbadca.gov/recycling. “These popular workshops are hands-on, as participants will be building their own composting bins,” she said.

The crop swapping event is a chance for residents to get to know their neighbors, promote knowledge sharing and share their homegrown goodies. “It’s a really fun way to share something you have an excess of and avoid letting it go to waste” Jones said.

Another highlight will be Road Trip, the Ecology Center’s 32-foot double decker bus. It is an ecological experience equipped with interactive displays, hands-on DIY stations, and free environmental crafts for the kids. This event will also highlight discussions about habitat and trail management, music and more.

At home zero-waste mini workshops will also be held. “We want to help residents become more sustainable and reduce the amount of waste they produce,” Jones said. “Residents will learn how easy it is to reduce waste in every room in their house. From making your own toothpaste to eliminating the use of disposable plastics, there are so many ways to make a difference.”

The Earth Day Celebration is held as part of the city’s Earth Month program designed to encourage waste reduction, recycling and increase awareness of sustainable practices in Carlsbad.

In keeping with the theme of the day, across the street the city’s “Donate, Don’t Waste” collection event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1275 Carlsbad Village Drive. “We are asking residents to give their gently used items a second chance,” Jones said.

In partnership with Goodwill San Diego and Waste Management, the city will accept the donation of bulky items, small home appliances, housewares and home décor, small furniture items, sporting goods, electronics and gently used clothing and shoes. “Let’s keep these items out of our landfills, and take the chance to declutter your home,” she said. This event supports the city’s campaign to reduce, reuse and recycle!

The Earth Day Celebration will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cole Library at 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive. For more information about this and other April events, visit www.carlsbadca.gov/earthmonth