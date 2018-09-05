Family dentist brings the beach vibe to his practice

Growing up in Wisconsin as the son of a small-town dentist, Dr. Brad Wilson loved to vacation with his family along the West Coast. As he grew older, he became sure of two things: he wanted to practice dentistry, and he wanted to do it near the beach.

With passion, ambition and a little bit of luck, Dr. Wilson is living the life he always wanted here in Solana Beach.

“Being close to the beach, we have created a similar vibe here at our office that is calming and relaxed,” Dr. Wilson said. “Our goal is to remove the anxiety and dread some patients associate with dentistry and make this a place where they feel comfortable.”

When patients walk through the door, they are made to feel immediately at home. “Mary at the front desk knows all our patients by name,” Dr. Wilson said. “It’s an intimate atmosphere and we pride ourselves in being low-stress and low-pressure. We have a very laidback feel to our office.”

The comforts don’t stop in the waiting room either. “We offer our patients nitrous oxide sedation and headphones to use while they are here to help put them at ease,” Dr. Wilson added.

Brad Wilson DDS General and Cosmetic Dentistry offers the full range of general dentistry as well as the latest in dental implants and cosmetics.

“We offer preventative services such as checkups and cleanings, and restorative and cosmetic services like veneers, whitening, all-porcelain crowns and more,” Dr. Wilson said. Implant dentistry is a specialty of Dr. Wilson’s, as he was trained at the prestigious San Francisco VA Medical Center.

He is particularly excited to offer his patients Straumann implants, which are widely recognized as being top of the line in the industry. “It’s important to me that my patients have access to the highest quality products on the market,” Dr. Wilson said. “Straumann implants allow for the easiest healing and the most predictable long-term results.”

Dr. Wilson and his wife, Emily, have three young daughters; Maia, Taylor and Sadie. He believes strongly in providing the care to his patients that he would want for his own family.

His dreams have come true as he now practices in Solana Beach and he and his family love to spend their weekends at the beach. As for the people of North County, Dr. Wilson can’t imagine a better place to practice.

“I love the community here,” he said. “I have found that the patients in this area are great to work with. I love being able to meet whole families that come to see us and it’s great to see so many of our patients know each other in the close-knit community of Solana Beach.”

Dr. Wilson invites the community to come meet him and his team. “We have an amazing team here,” he said. “Our hygienists Liz and Susan have established relationships with all of our patients and provide gentle yet thorough cleanings. Mary at the front desk keeps everything running smoothly and gets to know each and every patient who calls or comes through the door. It’s a very warm and inviting place.”

While the practice has been at its location for over 20 years, Dr. Wilson officially took over early last year and has been steadily growing the practice. He is now adding more days to be able to bring in new patients and accommodate his patients’ busy schedules.

Find Brad Wilson DDS at 530 Lomas Santa Fe Drive #2 in Solana Beach. For more information, visit bradwilsondds.com or call (858) 794-9994 to set up a visit. If you mention this article, you can take advantage of their $89 new patient special which includes x-rays, exam, and your first cleaning.