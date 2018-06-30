‘Families Belong Together’ rallies in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — Nearly 1,000 people from throughout San Diego County filled Cannon Park as part of the nationwide “Families Belong Together” march.

Millions of people across the U.S. marched on June 30 protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, separating immigrant children from their families, prosecuting those children without a parent or guardian in federal court and mass detention.

In Carlsbad, organizers canceled the event early on June 30 as the City of Carlsbad had not delivered permits to the groups. However, the Carlsbad Police Department and organizers negotiated a way in which the protesters could hold their rally and stay within the limits of the law, according to CPD Cpt. Pete Pascual.

Police patrolled the streets and walked through the park speaking with protesters. There were no reports or arrests or violence.

The protesters, meanwhile, line Cannon Road and Carlsbad Boulevard holding signs and conducting chants in support of immigrants and against Trump. Dozens of motorists honked their horns in support

On the basketball court, where only 45 people where allowed because the group had no permit, speakers filled one hour with railing against the policies.

Yusef Miller, founder of Mosques Against Trafficking, said the rally is about sending a message to Trump, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Families are destroyed and torn apart,” he said. “Children are being ripped away. When the people are united, they are never defeated.”

He said people of all racial backgrounds, faiths (or no faith) and religions came out in droves to support the cause.

One of the speakers said the Trump administration has “amped up its level of cruelty, rhetoric and immorality.” Many speakers noted how people of color have been historically targeted by government departments and policies. They said it is critical for people to unite and use their energy to change policy and to move forward in a positive manner.

There were about a handful or less people who support the immigration policies and ICE in attendance. They lined the streets next to proponents of the rally with no reports of menacing or inappropriate actions.