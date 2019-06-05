Fairy Festival at Botanic Gardens

Calling all fairy prince and princesses. Children (and parents) are invited to celebrate summer at the annual Fairy Festival at San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22 at 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Garden entry is $14 for adults, $8 for children ages 3 to 12. The festival features fairy-themed activities, photos with Fairy Princesses, leave wishes at a magic wishing bush, shop in the Fairy Land Market, and enjoy fairy-themed crafts, plus live performances by Ruth & Emilia and Twinkletime. Adult attendees are asked not to dress up for the Festival for child safety reasons. For more information, visit SDBGarden.org/fairyfest.