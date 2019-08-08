Extension granted for Harmony Grove Village developers

ESCONDIDO – San Diego County supervisors granted a two-year extension on Wednesday to developers who say they need more time to complete infrastructure for the Harmony Grove Village residential subdivision on the outskirts of Escondido and San Marcos.

Miami-based Lennar Corp. won approval from the Board of Supervisors for additional two years to complete $5.7 million in roads, drainage, sewer and water facilities for portions of the development that total 228 single-family home lots on about 213 acres.

The county previously granted a two-year extension to January 2017 for completion of the infrastructure. The developer said it has completed about 80 percent of the public facilities it is required to complete under development agreements, according to a board memorandum outlining terms of the request.

When built out, Harmony Grove Village will 742 homes on 468 acres south of San Marcos and west of Escondido near Lake Hodges. A year ago, supervisors amended the county’s master development plan to allow for two other subdivisions in the area: 453 homes on 111 acres in the Harmony Grove Village South development and 326 homes on 238 acres in the Valiano development.

Also on Wednesday, supervisors voted to accept ownership of three public parks in Harmony Grove Village: the 2.5-acre Fourth of July Park, the 3.5-acre Community Park and the 3.6-acre Equestrian Park. They also approved the dedication of a 2.6-acre park in the 332-home Park Circle subdivision in Valley Center.