Exciting TV service provider saves consumers real money

COAST CITIES — Common complaints Robert “Blacky” Black hears from his new customers about their previous TV and satellite service providers are that they have felt ignored, irrelevant and unheard. When it comes to dealing with the major conglomerates, many customers — especially seniors — often feel that their backs are against the wall. Locked into a contract with a provider, with a bill up to $200 a month or more, can make you feel as if you’re being taken advantage of. Black has made it his mission the last 16 years to alleviate all of these issues for his customers.

Black is president and CEO of TeQ I.Q. “We are going to change your TV experience,” he said. A San Diego resident of 20-plus years, he has more than two decades in the business. He genuinely believes that every customer is important and deserves the best support and the best technology. “We want to give support nobody else gives to small businesses and home users,” he said. “Small businesses are often overlooked by big business. The elderly are often taken advantage of. Our mantra is the 3 “P”s: to keep you Productive, Protected, and give you Piece of mind.”

What TeQ I.Q. offers is different than anything else available. With just a receiver, tablet, or smartphone, your TV can become your complete home or office entertainment center. Simplicity is key, and Black helps his customers with an easy-to-use solution that doesn’t sacrifice use of the best technology available, and you can take it with you on the road.

“Your TV can now do everything you can do on your computer and more,” Black said. “You can watch TV, movies, surf the web, read the news, check your email, pay your bills, Skype with your friends — anything you want.” It works using any internet connection and utilizes a simple and exclusive tile and guide-based format which makes for an easy and fun way to watch TV and use your smartphone and tablet.

“With our app, you can watch nearly any TV show or movie from the beginning of time to the present,” Black said. “You can watch everything commercial-free. It’s all there including thousands of movies. You have premium live TV as well. And you can take it anywhere with you using your tablet or a streaming stick.”

The app service includes past and current on demand movies, commercial-free TV shows, live and local channels and just about anything you can think of. “We are continuously updating to add new content, increase the user experience and promote a better, more affordable way to indulge in all your digital entertainment needs.”

The TeQ I.Q. app allows users to combine their TV, cable, internet and streaming services into one, and everything is accessible on both your TV and your tablet. This streamlines the amount of devices you use, while drastically reducing your monthly payments — for good. “A lot of my customers are on fixed incomes,” he said. “We have packages beginning at $5 a month. And our pricing never goes up. The price we quote you is the price you pay is

Forever. We don’t have any contracts; and our services are month to month.”

“Ultimately it is our goal to take away our customers’ frustration,” Black said. “We don’t want you to feel alone in what can be a treacherous forum.” To that end, TeQ I.Q. offers live 24/7 support to its customers. Free installation and free training are also included and Black offers his customers a risk-free 10-day trial so he can show them just how much he stands behind TeQ I.Q.’s technology and service.

“We take things that are out there, and make them better and easier to use,” Black said. True to

TeQ I.Q.’s mission of being completely accessible, Black welcomes inquiries and offers free demos at the TeQ I.Q. offices. He wants his customers to know and understand exactly what they are getting, and be there for them every step of the way. “We are a transparent company. We don’t shy away from any questions. We want all of our users to feel supported while getting the best and most comprehensive service possible.”

For more information about TeQ I.Q. and to schedule a free consultation, visit www.teqiq.com/tv or call (760) 790-2200.