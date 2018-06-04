Exciting TV service provider saves consumers hard money
-
North Coast Corridor Program receives $195 million in SB 1 fundsby advertising, , 0
On Wednesday, May 16, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) approved Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) funding of $195 million...
-
Outside spending ramps up as Tuesday’s election approachesby Jill Castellano and Leonardo Castañeda, , 0
Political action committees can spend unlimited amounts of money from anywhere in the country to influence local elections. These...
-
Desmond cleared of alleged campaign finance violationsby Steve Puterski, , 0
SAN MARCOS — Mayor Jim Desmond has been cleared of wrongdoing after an independent investigation found no “probable cause” to...
-
San Diego County homeless student count reaches record high. But how real are the numbers?by Megan Wood, , 0
New data show more than 23,800 students were homeless last year in San Diego County — a record high...
-
Outside money supporting DA candidate Jones-Wright tops $1.5 millionby Leonardo Castañeda, , 0
The outside money reported this week in the San Diego County district attorney’s race reached new highs, with spending...
-
Torrey Pines High School closed following alleged threat by former studentby Coast News wire services, , 0
A threat from a former Torrey Pines High School student that projected the use of weapons prompted school officials...
-
Astronaut Sally Ride commemorated on new stampby Coast News wire services, , 0
Sally Ride, who became the first American woman in space in 1983 and taught at UC San Diego after...
-
Keep your distance: Staying safe during rattlesnake seasonby Patty McCormac, , 0
While swimming in a lake or river, do not grab what look like sticks or branches. Rattlesnakes can swim....
Tweets by @coastnewsgroup
-
Outside spending ramps up as Tuesday’s election approaches https://t.co/xrlA89cP1L @inewsource @LeoMCastaneda Jill… https://t.co/22ctNutHsP
-
Finding just the right height for high-density housing proves challenging https://t.co/ANc0FJZi1d @EncinitasGov… https://t.co/9LdXVucF6J
-
RT @StevePuterski: Just 2 weeks left for any incoming high school freshmen in North County to register for the program. https://t.co/ad49CE2e7H