64.38 F
Encinitas

Image default
Cities Community Escondido

Escondido native trains to be a U.S. Navy Future Warfighter

by staff034
Seaman Jessica Feria, U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Hawthorne

Seaman Jessica Feria, a native of Escondido, is training as a U.S. Navy electronics technician at Naval Education and Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill.

ESCONDIDO — At Naval Education and Training command, instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.
Seaman Jessica Feria, a native of Escondido, is currently studying at NETC, learning the necessary skills needed to be an electronics technician. An electronics technician is responsible for trouble shooting and maintaining electronics, communications and radar systems onboard Navy warships.

Students can attend advanced technical schools after “boot camp” and are taught basic technical knowledge and skills. Feria, a 2012 graduate of Escondido High School, credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Escondido.

“Growing up, I learned no matter how small the job is, always do your best and give the maximum effort,” Feria said.

NETC is made up of six commands that provide a continuum of professional education and training in support of Surface Navy requirements that prepare enlisted sailors and officers to serve at sea, providing apprentice and specialized skills training to 7,500 sailors a year.

Feria’s role focuses on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of National Defense Strategy.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

Related posts

Man convicted in 15-year-old murder outside Escondido bar

Coast News wire services

Anonymous donor gifts truckload of toys

Lexy Brodt

FBI looks for more alleged victims of photographer

Coast News wire services

Carlsbad adds slew of ad hoc committees to address issues

Steve Puterski

The art of storytelling has truly come of age

Adam Bradley

Hospital redevelopment seen as key to dynamic downtown

Steve Puterski

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.