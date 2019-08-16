Escondido native trains to be a U.S. Navy Future Warfighter

Seaman Jessica Feria, a native of Escondido, is training as a U.S. Navy electronics technician at Naval Education and Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill.

ESCONDIDO — At Naval Education and Training command, instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.

Seaman Jessica Feria, a native of Escondido, is currently studying at NETC, learning the necessary skills needed to be an electronics technician. An electronics technician is responsible for trouble shooting and maintaining electronics, communications and radar systems onboard Navy warships.

Students can attend advanced technical schools after “boot camp” and are taught basic technical knowledge and skills. Feria, a 2012 graduate of Escondido High School, credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Escondido.

“Growing up, I learned no matter how small the job is, always do your best and give the maximum effort,” Feria said.

NETC is made up of six commands that provide a continuum of professional education and training in support of Surface Navy requirements that prepare enlisted sailors and officers to serve at sea, providing apprentice and specialized skills training to 7,500 sailors a year.

Feria’s role focuses on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of National Defense Strategy.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”