Escondido extends temporary eviction moratorium

ESCONDIDO — At its last regular meeting of the month, the Escondido City Council met on May 20 to extend the moratorium on residential and commercial evictions to June 30, 2020.

The eviction moratorium, which was set to expire on May 31, was adopted by City Council on April 8. The mandate followed an executive order that was issued a few weeks earlier by Gov. Gavin Newsom creating a statewide eviction moratorium.

Newsom’s executive order only applies through May 31 and has not yet been extended.

The ordinance makes it unlawful to evict a residential or commercial tenant in Escondido if the tenant has provided notice to their landlord that they are unable to pay rent due to financial impacts related to COVID-19.

Once the moratorium expires, tenants will have up to three months to pay all of the rent owed.

Escondido Deputy Mayor Consuelo Martinez expressed the importance of the moratorium extension at the May 20, meeting pointing out that other cities are also extending it by one month.

Martinez added that she is open to “revisiting this issue monthly, on an as-needed basis, considering the circumstances.”

The City Council also gave a final vote of approval to temporary regulatory and non-regulatory measures to support local business recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Business Recovery Strategy allows for things like permit extensions, more and longer outdoor displays and sale events, the off-site sale and delivery of alcohol, repurposing off-street parking for restaurant carryout zones, temporary signage relief and more.

The plan was approved as an urgency ordinance, allowing it to take effect immediately.

The council also voted to appoint Martinez to serve on the San Diego County Water Authority Board of Supervisors as a representative of the city.

The council’s Consolidated Plan for 2020-24 and 2020-21 Annual Action Plan for the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Emergency Solutions Grant (EGS), and HOME Investment Program funds were also approved.

The plans detail the needs of the low- and moderate-income areas of the community and how funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) would be used to address those needs.