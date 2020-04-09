Escondido accepting applications for District 2 seat

ESCONDIDO – The City of Escondido is accepting applications for the City Council’s District 2 seat, formerly held by the late Councilman John Masson, who passed away in March after a lengthy battle with cancer.

While Masson will be dearly missed, Escondido Chamber President & CEO James Rowten said he is confident in the process moving forward.

“We do have faith in whoever they decide to appoint,” Rowten said. “We know that the Mayor and the City Council will do whatever they think is going to be in the best interest of the City.”

Candidates must be 18 years of age, reside within the limits of Escondido City Council District 2, and be registered to vote in the City at the time the application is accepted.

Those who are eligible must submit an application by April 15. The Escondido City Council will then interview candidates at the April 22 Special City Council meeting.

The City Council will either appoint a candidate at that time or in the days following the meeting.

“In terms of what the council is looking for, they like to pick a colleague that they can work with,” City Manager Jeffrey Epp said. “I know it will be important to them to have someone that just wants what’s best for Escondido.”

Epp said that’s exactly the kind of outlook Masson had every day.

“He was incredibly passionate about Escondido, very energetic and always very positive. Some of his goals were to build a new library in Escondido, to expand Grape Day park and he was fervent about building more skate spots around town,” Epp said. “He was a big advocate for growth and development in the city, in all aspects.”

The term of the council seat is from the date of appointment to the next general election on Nov. 3.