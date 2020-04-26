Encinitas will hold special meeting to discuss reopening beaches

ENCINITAS — Monday’s potential opening of Moonlight Beach will be considered by the Encinitas City Council at a special meeting today at 4 p.m., according to a draft proposal released by the city.

The special meeting will occur two days after the city announced on Friday it would begin Phase 1 and reopen its beaches for limited public use on April 27. According to city officials, the decision was made in response to the San Diego County Health Department’s surprise announcement that ocean activities would be allowed starting at sunrise on Monday.

“The cities did not get any warning regarding the announcement,” officials said. “The initial strategy was to have a collaborative approach across the region. The county’s unilateral action caught most cities off guard

and the collaborative, uniform beach opening across the region will not be happening on Monday, April 27.”

Despite the county’s announcement, several North County coastal cities, including Carlsbad, Oceanside, Solana Beach and Del Mar, have elected to keep their beaches closed until further notice.

According to a draft proposal released by the City of Encinitas, the beach would open at 8:00 a.m. on Monday and all entrances that are at least 6 feet wide would open, but all other beach access points would be closed.

In Phase 1 of the draft proposal, all water activity, including swimming, surfing, paddling and kayaking would be allowed. Walking or running on the beach would also be allowed.

“No gatherings of any kind on the beaches,” the draft states. “No stopping, standing, sitting or lying down and no chairs, blankets, coolers or anything stationary. No games or sports on the beach.”

All beach parking lots will be closed and parking on Coast Highway will be prohibited, the draft said.

“Law enforcement will closely monitor adherence to the County of San Diego Public Health order prohibiting gatherings.”

In Phase 2, an intermediate phase with no date to begin scheduled, the entire beach would be opened to all activity without restrictions.

Three people were arrested and cited at Moonlight Beach on Saturday for violating the stay-home order and congregating on a closed beach, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The arrests took place during a protest rally against beach closures and the stay-home order.