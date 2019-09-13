Encinitas wants input on ADA accessibility

The city of Encinitas is hosting a community workshop regarding the updated draft Self Evaluation and Transition Plans under the Americans with Disability Act (ADA)/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973. The workshop will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at Encinitas City Hall, Poinsettia Room, 505 S. Vulcan Ave. The community workshop will feature presentations from staff followed by community input for improvements to accessibility to citywide programs, services and mobility enhancements to assist with formulation of the city’s Self-Evaluation and Transition Plans. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, contact the ADA /Section 504 Coordinator, Jace Schwarm at jschwarm@encinitasca.gov in the city’s Risk Management Department at (760) 633-2636 at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting.