Encinitas State of the City Address set for March 26

ENCINITAS — Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear is set to give the annual State of the City Address on March 26th at the Encinitas Community Center.



Blakespear’s speech is the keynote address for the event, hosted by the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, which also features business networking, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a general speech about the community in general.



For Blakespear, recently elected to her second term as mayor, this will be her third state of the city address.



The event begins at 5:30 p.m., with Blakespear’s speech set for 7:30 p.m. The Encinitas Community Center is located at 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.



For more information and ticket sales, visit http://soc.encinitaschamber.com/