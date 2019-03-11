Encinitas State of the City Address set for March 26

, , 0
Encinitas State of the City Address set for March 26
File photo

ENCINITAS — Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear is set to give the annual State of the City Address on March 26th at the Encinitas Community Center. 

Blakespear’s speech is the keynote address for the event, hosted by the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, which also features business networking, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a general speech about the community in general. 

For Blakespear, recently elected to her second term as mayor, this will be her third state of the city address. 

The event begins at 5:30 p.m., with Blakespear’s speech set for 7:30 p.m. The Encinitas Community Center is located at 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. 

For more information and ticket sales, visit http://soc.encinitaschamber.com/

No Comments Yet 0
Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Sign up to get the latest headlines straight to your inbox

Tweets by @coastnewsgroup

a
  The Coast News Group
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?