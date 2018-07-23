Encinitas skateboarder Brighton Zeuner repeats gold at 2018 X Games 

MINNEAPOLIS — One year ago, Encinitas native Brighton Zeuner became the youngest athlete to win gold at last year’s X Games when she won a Women’s Skateboard Park title just one day after her 13th birthday.

On Sunday, July 22, Zeuner set a new record becoming the youngest athlete ever, at 14, to win two gold medals after a finishing with a high score of 90.33 in her second run during the 2018 Summer X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

“I’ve never won two gold medals so lots of emotions right now,” Zeuner said about winning a second gold. “And I’m still in shock with the first gold, so I don’t even have words for this second one! I definitely thought all the girls were killing it today and seeing Sabre landing several 540s definitely pushed me — all the women skaters constantly inspire and push me to do my best.”

Sabre Norris (13) took home her first silver with a score of 85.33. Sakura Yosozumi (16) rounded out the three with bronze with a score of 82.33.

Zeuner lives with her parents Brandon and Bridget and older brother Jack.